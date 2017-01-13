There is reasonable cause to believe that the Chicago Police Department engages in a pattern of excessive force, US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in Chicago Friday, citing a 13-month Department of Justice investigation. The city and the Justice Department have agreed to start negotiations on a consent decree -- or a reform plan -- overseen by a federal judge, she said.
Chicago police use excessive force, DOJ finds
