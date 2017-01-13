Newsvine

Your Company Listing News

Your Company Listing News does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About If you are looking to keep up with the latest and interesting news, then you have come to the right place for a plethora of information for any business. Articles: 0 Seeds: 27 Comments: 0 Since: Nov 2016

Chicago police use excessive force, DOJ finds

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Your Company Listing News View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:06 AM
    Discuss:

    There is reasonable cause to believe that the Chicago Police Department engages in a pattern of excessive force, US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in Chicago Friday, citing a 13-month Department of Justice investigation. The city and the Justice Department have agreed to start negotiations on a consent decree -- or a reform plan -- overseen by a federal judge, she said.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor